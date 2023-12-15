Photos of Munawar Faruqui’s ex Ayesha Khan go viral

Ayesha Khan is a social media influencer with an impressive 2 million followers on Instagram

Published: 15th December 2023
Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a surprising twist, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are ready to deliver a shocker to both contestant Munawar Faruqui and the viewers by reportedly introducing his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, as a wild card contestant on the show.

Insiders have disclosed that Ayesha has already filmed her entry segment, scheduled to air in the upcoming episode. If her entry unfolds as anticipated, it is expected to create a whirlwind inside the Bigg Boss house, especially considering her previous connection with Munawar Faruqui. Following this revelation, fans are eagerly seeking more details about her.

Ayesha Khan is a social media influencer with an impressive 2 million followers on Instagram. As the buzz around her intensifies, fans are keen to learn more about this wildcard entry who is about to make waves in the Bigg Boss 17 house. To satisfy the curiosity of fans, here’s a glimpse of Ayesha Khan’s stunning photos from her Instagram.

As Ayesha’s entry date draws near, viewers are in for an exciting chapter in the Bigg Boss 17 saga.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 2:40 pm IST

