Photos: Thousands to gather at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid for Jumat ul Vida

Hyderabad: A pious atmosphere can be seen near the historic Makkah Masjid near Charminar in Hyderabad as thousands started gathering to attend the congregational Jumat ul Vida (last Friday of Ramzan afternoon prayers) here.

The prayers are being held after a gap of two years due to Covid restrictions in the state.

Dressed in traditional attire, people of all ages can be seen getting inside the vast Makkah Masjid complex from all the three entrance doors – two facing the Charminar Unani Hospital and the other one from the Laad Bazaar bangle market side. Around 10,000 people can gather at the Mecca Masjid while another 15,000 more sit outside the mosque.