Photos: Tribute to 2019 Pulwama attack victims

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 14th February 2024 5:43 pm IST
Jammu: School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K’s Pulwama, in Jammu, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000360B)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pays tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K’s Pulwama, at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K’s Pulwama, in Jammu, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bhubaneswar: NCC cadets pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K’s Pulwama, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

