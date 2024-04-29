Photos:Village Defence Guard killed in Udhampur

Udhampur: Security personnel amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards (VDG) member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Udhampur: Security personnel stand guard amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards (VDG) member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Udhampur: Security personnel on alert after a Village Defence Guards (VDG) member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

