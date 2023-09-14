Pictorial coverage of lawyers strike in Lucknow

Lucknow: Lawyers stage protest against the recent lathi-charge on advocates in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in the district courts of UP has been adversely hit for the last 15 days due to a strike by lawyers protesting against the incident of lathicharge on advocates in Hapur. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Lawyers stage protest against the recent lathi-charge on advocates in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in the district courts of UP has been adversely hit for the last 15 days due to a strike by lawyers protesting against the incident of lathicharge on advocates in Hapur. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Lawyers burn an effigy during a protest against the recent lathi-charge on advocates in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in the district courts of UP has been adversely hit for the last 15 days due to a strike by lawyers protesting against the incident of lathicharge on advocates in Hapur. (PTI Photo)