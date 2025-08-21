Pigeon carrying ‘IED blast’ note puts Jammu station on high alert

"We are probing all possibilities to ensure there is no threat,” said an official.

A pigeon was found with a threatening note that read:
Jammu railway station has been put on high alert after officials of the Border Security Forces (BSF) found a pigeon carrying a threatening note at the India-Pakistan international border.

According to officials, a BSF patrol party found a pigeon in the Khatmarian area of RS Pura on August 18, with a note tied to its leg in English and Urdu that read: “Kashmir Hamara Hai” (Kashmir is ours), “Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega” (The time has come, it will come), along with “Jammu Station IED Blast.”

Soon after, the Jammu and Kashmir police were notified and security has been beefed up around the railway station.

“We are probing all possibilities to ensure there is no threat. Extra vigilance has been deployed at the railway station and surrounding areas,” said an official.

