Pilot Alam receives Rs 6.37 lakh more in aid, Rs 10.13 lakh still needed

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and Faiz-e-Aam Trust have once again extended their helping hand to support the higher education dreams of deserving students. Pilot Mohammed Yar Alam, son of a mosque imam, has received an additional Rs.6.37 lakh in financial aid for his Type Rating course, a mandatory qualification required to secure employment with an airline. However, an amount of Rs.10.13 lakh is still needed to complete the training.

Editors of The Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Amer Ali Khan and Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftikhar Hussain have always worked selflessly for the educational and economic upliftment of the community. Their consistent efforts have turned Siasat into not just a newspaper but a movement for empowerment.

A few months ago, Imam Mohammed Shahryar Rizvi al-Qadri visited the Siasat office along with his son Mohammed Yar Alam, an Aerospace Engineer, seeking financial help to continue his pilot training at Chimes Aviation Academy, Madhya Pradesh. The total cost of the 200-hour training program was Rs.60 lakh, which the family could not afford.

Responding to the appeal, Zahid Ali Khan and Iftikhar Hussain, with the generous support of Siasat readers and Dubai-based philanthropist Ahmed Nawaz Khan, arranged Rs.15 lakh in assistance. With that support, Yar Alam successfully completed his Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

Now, to be eligible for recruitment by airlines, Yar Alam needs to undergo the Type Rating Course, which costs Rs.17 lakh. In response to a fresh appeal published by Siasat, readers and donors contributed Rs.1.37 lakh, while Ahmed Nawaz Khan once again made a significant contribution of Rs.5 lakh. Today, during a brief meeting at the Siasat office, Rs.5 lakh in two cheques were handed over to Yar Alam, along with an additional Rs.50,000 donation from Barkat Ali Khan.

So far, Rs.6.87 lakh has been raised, leaving a shortfall of Rs.10.13 lakh. Zahid Ali Khan, Amer Ali Khan, and Iftikhar Hussain have appealed to philanthropists and Siasat readers across the world to contribute generously so that this talented youth can fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot in an international airline.

Bank Details:

Name: Mohammed Yar Alam

Account No: 50100372006386

Bank: HDFC Bank, Qutubullapur Branch

Account Type: Savings

IFSC: HDFC0001041

Phone: 7989228679