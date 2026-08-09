Pilot of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight likely failed dope test

New Delhi: Air India pilot who flew the Phuket-Delhi flight hit with turbulence on August 4, is believed to have failed a dope test, as the post-flight screening returned positive for psychoactive substances. The final test results are still pending.

Although Air India responded to the developments, the airlines has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

On Sunday, August 9, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the pilot-in-command of the aircraft that experienced a sudden loss of altitude during a Phuket-Delhi flight has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated that the result requires further analysis.

The Airbus A320, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, lost about 300 feet of altitude during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi.

A few passengers and cabin crew members reported injuries during the incident. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants and eight crew members.

Also Read Air India flight suddenly loses 300 ft altitude, 15 injured

Both flight crew members underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening following the incident, as required under standard operating procedures. The pilot-in-command’s sample was sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, with the final report awaited, the ministry said in a statement.

The incident has been classified as a serious incident and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

An Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to the national capital experienced mid-air turbulence on Tuesday, August 4, and 12 people onboard suffered injuries, according to sources.



Air India said its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight… pic.twitter.com/6mf6cW33ZO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 4, 2026

Both crew members taken off the roster

Pending completion of the investigation and testing process, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken both flight crew members off the roster. Further action will be based on the investigation findings and confirmatory test results, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Air India said it was aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols.

“However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are, therefore, not in a position to comment on any findings,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India also said that it undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident.

“We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required,” it added.

Flight experiences sudden loss of altitude drops 300 ft

The ministry said that on Tuesday, the flight AI2379 operated with A320 aircraft VT-EXO experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely at Delhi.

“During the occurrence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)