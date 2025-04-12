Pink Moon 2025: A celestial delight for Hyderabad skywatchers  

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as the mesmerizing Pink Moon will grace the night sky on April 12, 2025.

The annual celestial event which is also called a ‘micromoon,’ marks the first full moon of spring and promises a breathtaking sight for stargazers.

What makes moon special?

Contrary to its name, the Pink Moon won’t actually appear pink. The term originates from the Phlox subulata, a vibrant pink wildflower that blooms in early spring in North America.

Colonial settlers named the April full moon after this floral phenomenon.

This year’s Pink Moon is also a micromoon as it will look slightly smaller than usual because it’s at its farthest point from Earth (apogee).

Best time to see Pink Moon in Hyderabad

The Pink Moon will be visible across India including Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, April 13 at 5:00 AM IST.

Unlike solar eclipses, no special equipment is needed—just step outside to a clear, open space like a terrace or balcony for the best view.

In the US, the moon will appear on Saturday evening, April 12 at 8:22 PM EDT.