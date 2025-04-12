IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm from April 12 to 14

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts has mentioned that various districts of Telangana will witness thunderstorms from April 12 to 14.

Apart from thunderstorms, the weather department has also forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Weather in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, IMD forecasts mention that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky till April 16.

It has also predicted hazy conditions during morning hours till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Musheerabad.

In view of thunderstorm forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Due to the expected weather conditions, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana till April 14.

Yesterday, the state’s highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad.

In view of the forecasts, temperatures in the state are expected to decline.