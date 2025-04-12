IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm from April 12 to 14

Weather department has also forecast lightning and squalls.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2025 1:31 pm IST
Thunderstorms
Representative image

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts has mentioned that various districts of Telangana will witness thunderstorms from April 12 to 14.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Apart from thunderstorms, the weather department has also forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Weather in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, IMD forecasts mention that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky till April 16.

MS Creative School

It has also predicted hazy conditions during morning hours till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Musheerabad.

Also Read
Metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad: Demolitions of properties pick up pace

In view of thunderstorm forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Due to the expected weather conditions, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana till April 14.

Yesterday, the state’s highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad.

In view of the forecasts, temperatures in the state are expected to decline.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2025 1:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button