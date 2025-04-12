Hyderabad: The metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad is progressing rapidly as demolitions of properties have picked up pace after Ramzan.

The project aims to improve connectivity in the region from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta Metro corridor.

Demolitions of properties in various areas for Hyderabad Metro Rail in Old City

Residents of various localities, especially those from Mir Alam Mandi and Etebar Chowk, had requested HMR not to demolish during the holy month of Ramzan.

Now that the holy month has ended, the demolition activity has picked up pace.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of properties for demolition has been completed in many areas for the metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Land acquisition

The land acquisition is crucial for the 7.5-km metro stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. It is part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Phase-II project.

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which is a special-purpose vehicle of the State government is overseeing the project.

The total cost for acquiring properties along the stretch is estimated at Rs 1000 crore.