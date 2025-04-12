Hyderabad police tighten security for Hanuman Jayanti, IPL match

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have intensified security arrangements across the city for Hanuman Jayanti processions and the IPL 2025 match on April 12.

As large gatherings are expected, over 17000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

196 Hanuman Jayanti processions in Hyderabad

Around 150 Hanuman Jayanti processions will be held within Hyderabad Commissionerate limits. Another 46 processions will originate from Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The main procession will cover a 12.2-kilometre route from Sri Rama Mandir in Gowliguda to Tadbund Hanuman Temple.

In order to monitor the events, a joint control room will operate from the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) starting 8 am on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced to ensure smooth movement and police have urged devotees to follow guidelines.

Also Read Traffic curbs announced ahead of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Hyderabad

In addition to restrictions for Hanuman Jayanti, Rachakonda Police will implement traffic diversions for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Uppal Stadium on April 12.

Significant traffic diversions will be implemented for vehicles approaching Uppal from various directions. Motorists coming from Chengicherla, Boduppal, and Peerzadiguda will need to take a diversion at HMDA Bhagyath Road towards Nagole.

Those traveling from L.B. Nagar will be required to use the U-turn facility at Nagole Metro Station, while traffic originating from Tarnaka will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road towards Nacharam and Cherlapally. Additionally, commuters heading from Ramanthapur to Uppal will follow an alternate route via Metro Pillar 972 and Street No. 8.