Traffic curbs announced ahead of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

The restrictions will remain in place from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm for Hanuman Vijay Yatra. The yatra will begin from Ram Mandir at Gowliguda and conclude at Hanuman Mandir at Tadbun.

The main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed to Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad via Gowliguda, Ram Mandir, Putlibowli crossroads roads, Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti, DM&HS, Sultan Bazar crossroads, Ramkoti crossroads, Kachiguda crossroads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally crossroads, RTC crossroads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar back side Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Old Ramgopalpet police station, Paradise crossroads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Cafe, and left turn towards Sri Hanuman Temple Tadbund.

The police suggested the following routes for traveling between 2 pm and 7 pm for commuters.

Commuters coming from Lakdikapul towards Secunderabad station or Uppal are advised to take route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, Prakashnagar flyover, Paradise flyover. Commuters may take a left to JBS or right to Secunderabad station or straight towards St John Rotary for Uppal.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman temple in Rachakonda commissionerate jurisdiction will enter Hyderabad city limits at Champapet and passes through Champapet crossroads, IS Sadan, Dhobhighat, Saidabad Y Junction, Saidabad Colony Road, Shankeshwar Bazar and enters Rachakonda commissionerate limits at Saroor Nagar Tank and again enters into city limits at Rajiv Gandhi statue, Dilsukhnagar and passes through Moosaram Bagh junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda crossroads, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat crossroads and will join the main procession at DM&HS.

This tributary procession covers 10.8 km before joining the main procession at the DM&HS junction.

The police asked commuters to avoid the procession routes at the mentioned times and advised them to plan their travel accordingly.