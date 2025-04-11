Multiple protests scheduled in Hyderabad against Waqf Act, police on alert

Police contingents have been deployed at Saidabad, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, and Makkah Masjid to prevent any untoward incidents.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th April 2025 1:42 pm IST
Ahead of protest against Waqf Act, police tightened security at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad
Police at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad (Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Hyderabad: Security in the city has been tightened following protests announced by various organizations against the Waqf Amendment Act after Friday prayers.

In Saidabad, Wahdat-e-Islami has called for a protest after Namaz-e-Juma at Masjid-e-Ujale Shah. The protest is being organized in association with the Joint Action Committee and will be held outside the mosque, with a large turnout expected.

In Shaheennagar, a major protest rally is planned near Osmania Hotel by local residents, where a massive crowd is anticipated.

In Moula Ali (ECIL), a “Waqf Bachao March” will take place at Moula Ali Kaman at 2:30 PM after Namaz-e-Juma.

In Serilingampally, a protest march is scheduled from Moti Masjid to Taranagar Masjid by local residents at 1:30 PM.

Given the multiple protests, police across Telangana have been put on high alert. Authorities have been instructed to strengthen security arrangements and increase patrolling in towns and mandals.

In the city, police contingents have been deployed at Saidabad, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, and Makkah Masjid to prevent any untoward incidents.

