Shastripuram bridge to be inaugurated in Hyderabad after four-year delay

Construction had started in 2021, as a joint venture of the GHMC and Railways.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 4:58 pm IST
Shastripuram road-over-bridge
Shastripuram road-over-bridge to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: The Shastripuram road-over-bridge, also known locally as the Uddamgadda overpass, is finally nearing completion after five long years, surpassing its 18-month deadline by a wide margin.

The proposal of the project was first cleared by the GHMC in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore. It aimed to ease traffic congestion on Mailardevpally–Vattepally road and provide a hassle-free avenue for people to bypass the Uddamgadda railway gate.

Construction started three years later, in 2021, as a joint venture of the GHMC and Railways.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The inordinate delay was flagged by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, in the 2024 Winter Session of the Lok Sabha, where he jibed that the project would set a ‘new world record’ due to its delays.

“In my constituency, the Falaknuma RuB and the Shastripuram RuB will break the Guinness Book of (World) Records. For four years, it has been pending,” he had then stated.

Officials have assured that only small painting and electrical work is pending completion, after which the bridge will be opened for the public.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Traffic from Bibi ka Chashma, Falaknuma, Vattepally, Shastripuram, Teegalkunta, Nawabsahab Kunta (bound for Shamshabad), Katedan and Aramgarh use this road.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 4:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button