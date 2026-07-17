Plan to transform Mysuru Exhibition Grounds into amusement park

Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority is planning to transform the Mysuru Exhibition Grounds into a year-round amusement park to boost tourism and ensure continuous public engagement, Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Friday. Addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority auditorium, he said the proposal aims to make the venue a permanent recreational destination instead of limiting activities to the annual Dasara celebrations.

The minister announced that the 2026 Dasara Exhibition will commence along with the Dasara festival and remain open to visitors for 90 days, until January 8, 2027. The duration may be extended further depending on public response and visitor demand.

Dr. Yathindra said the exhibition has witnessed a significant rise in footfall, with visitor numbers increasing from around 8-9 lakh in previous years to more than 15 lakh this year due to improved management and better facilities. To enhance visitor experience, permanent infrastructure worth ₹4 crore is being developed, including 32 permanent exhibition stalls and a modern food court equipped with weather-proof shelters.

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He said permanent stalls have already been created to avoid the recurring expenditure on temporary structures every year. Popular attractions such as the musical fountain, laser show, boating facility and the Rajiv Gandhi Dragon Pond featuring the fire-breathing dragon display will continue during this year’s exhibition. Internal roads and drinking water facilities at the venue are also being upgraded.

The minister said the government has been requested to identify a dedicated venue on the outskirts of Mysuru for rallies, concerts and other large public events to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre.

Responding to suggestions that Dasara should be celebrated in a subdued manner due to drought conditions, Dr. Yathindra said the high-level Dasara committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, has decided to organise the festival with the usual grandeur.

He also said there is strong support within the Dasara committee to introduce the traditional coastal sport Kambala as part of this year’s festivities, with the final decision to be taken by the Chief Minister.

Road repair and improvement works across Mysuru will be completed before the festival begins, he said, adding that the government will seek additional financial assistance for the exhibition. He also reiterated the demand for establishing a permanent Dasara Authority to oversee festival management.

The minister said steps would be taken to constitute Dasara sub-committees at the earliest and resolve issues related to appointments. Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan and other officials were also present at the press conference.