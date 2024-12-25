Azerbaijan Airlines’ plane crashes in Kazakhstan, bursts into flames; 42 likely dead

Updated: 25th December 2024 2:21 pm IST
Plane Crash in Kazakhstan
Plane crashes near runway in Kazakhstan. (Screengrab: X)

An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry saying 42 people are likely dead.

The ministry confirmed in a Telegram statement Wednesday that 67 people, including five crew, were on board the plane.

It added that 25 of them have survived the crash, according to preliminary assessment, and 22 survivors have been hospitalised, reported AP.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing at Aktau airport, according to Azerbaijan Airlines.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

