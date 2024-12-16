Plea against proposed ‘Dharam Sansad’ in UP’s Ghaziabad mentioned in SC

'Dharam Sansad' is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th December 2024 11:56 am IST
New Delhi: A plea seeking to restrain the organisation of a ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was mentioned for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday, alleging that a call was issued for the “genocide of Muslims”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, to file an e-mail seeking urgent listing of the plea.

“I will consider. Please send an e-mail,” the Chief Justice said.

Seeking an urgent listing, Bhushan said an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been made and the plea needed a hearing as the ‘Dharam Sansad’ would be commencing on Tuesday.

The ‘Dharam Sansad’ is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad’s Dasna.

An earlier ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar courted controversy due to alleged hate speeches. Criminal prosecution was initiated against several persons, including Yati Narasinhanand and others, in that connection.

