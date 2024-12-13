Farooq Abdullah welcomes SC’s order halting new suits on Places of Worship Act

"The recent directives from the Supreme Court have provided much-needed relief to the public, especially in light of previous survey orders involving mosques and Muslim shrines.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th December 2024 11:41 pm IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order halting the registration of new suits against the Places of Worship Act, terming it a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of the religious places.

“This decision marks a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of places of worship and upholding religious harmony in our society,” Abdullah said in a statement.

He expressed hope that the Centre will defend the Act in its affidavit.

“This decision will greatly improve the country’s atmosphere and help maintain communal harmony. The SC’s directive is a significant step towards peace and should be celebrated,” he added.

