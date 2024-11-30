Farooq Abdullah welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel, Lebanon

The NC president urged the world powers to swiftly mobilise international efforts to broker a deal and put an end to the even more devastating and brutal conflict in Gaza, the statement said.

Press Trust of India  |  Published: 30th November 2024 11:50 pm IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed on Saturday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, hailing it as a beacon of hope for peace and the preservation of lives in West Asia.

Applauding the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, he called upon the global community to step in and aid Lebanon in its reconstruction and relief efforts, the party said in a statement.

