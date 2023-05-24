Plume to branch out in Hyderabad, create job opportunities

Hyderabad: Plume, the creator of the world’s first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers will start its centre in Hyderabad generating an employment opportunity for 100 people.

Expressing joy over the expansion, Plume’s chief development officer Kiran Edara described Hyderabad as a talent house of engineers.

“Hyderabad’s talented engineers combined with Plume’s novel technology will drive our mission to solve complex technical problems at scale to deliver unparalleled levels of service personalization. We look forward to contributing to the city’s thriving tech ecosystem,” Kiran said.

The announcement was made after Edara along with Chief OpenSync and Hardware Officer Liem Vo met Telangana’s principal secretary of IT and Industries Departments Jayesh Ranjan in the United States.