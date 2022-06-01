PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha, Parveen

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 1st June 2022 8:16 pm IST
ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India’s newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.

While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

Also Read
Telangana govt announces Rs 2 cr reward, house sites for Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

“An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir,” Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi.

MS Education Academy

Manisha tweeted, “An absolute honour meeting our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button