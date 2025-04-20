PM, ministers, leaders greet Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on birthday

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and chief ministers on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, G Kishan Reddy, among others, wished Naidu on his 75th birthday.

Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy, Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pramod Sawant, Nayab Saini, and others also conveyed their wishes.

Naidu heads the Telugu Desam Party.

“Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on ‘X’.

TDP leaders and supporters celebrated CM Naidu’s birthday across Andhra, Telangana, and cut a 75-kg cake at party HQ in Mangalagiri.

Thanking all leaders and well-wishers, CM Naidu said Swarnandhra-2047 (golden Andhra) reflects people’s aspirations and vowed to build AP as a global hub for innovations and opportunities.