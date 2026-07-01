PM Modi conveys greetings on CA & Doctors’ Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 1, conveyed greetings to doctors and CAs on the occasion of Doctors’ Day and Chartered Accountants’ Day, and said their tireless efforts have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people.

The prime minister also appreciated all the doctors and medical professionals from India working tirelessly in quake-hit Venezuela as part of ‘Operation Amistad’, saying their efforts to serve those in need in such a challenging time are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time society faces a challenge.

In separate messages, Modi said as the government works towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the country’s doctors will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare, advancing medical research, embracing innovation and delivering affordable and accessible healthcare for all.

As the country moves towards becoming a developed nation, efforts of the CAs help create an environment where enterprises can flourish and opportunities can expand for all, the prime minister said.

“On Doctors’ Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India’s healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people,” Modi said in a post on X.

On Doctors' Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors, whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India's healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people.



Over the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

The prime minister also said that over the last decade, India has made significant strides in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem.

The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, while undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats have expanded substantially, he said.

“This unprecedented growth is creating greater opportunities for aspiring doctors, building a stronger healthcare workforce and ensuring that quality medical care reaches every corner of the country,” Modi said.

Conveying his greetings to the entire CA fraternity, Modi said they have long been the trusted partners in India’s economic journey.

Through their commitment to transparency and professional excellence, CAs strengthen the country’s financial systems, support businesses, encourage entrepreneurship and inspire confidence among investors, the prime minister said.

“Their expertise contributes significantly to economic growth and nation-building,” Modi said.