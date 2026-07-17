PM Modi launches major railway projects in Punjab.

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 17, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects, including 75 redeveloped railway stations, worth Rs 5,470 crore, from Jalandhar.

The projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region.

The prime minister also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express, establishing a direct rail link between two revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Modi reached Jalandhar after unveiling projects in Chandigarh and Haryana’s Jind where he flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train.

This is his second visit to Jalandhar after he visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February this year.

Modi’s visit is being seen as political outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, which the BJP is preparing to fight on its own.

The prime minister inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations in 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Modern, passenger-friendly facilities have been added to the stations, which have been redeveloped at about Rs 1,570 crore.

Four among them are in Punjab: Jalandhar Cantonment, S A S Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib railway stations.

Elements reflecting local culture, heritage and architecture have been incorporated at the stations.

Modi also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project.

This project will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting the districts of Hoshiarpur and Una, officials said.

The new rail line will provide connectivity to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple, while enhancing access to remote areas by providing passengers with a faster, safer and more reliable mode of transportation, they said.

Modi also flagged off the Kartoli-Ambala train service, which will improve connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

He also flagged off the Sant Ravidas Express, establishing a direct rail link between Amritsar and Varanasi. After arriving in Jalandhar, Modi was also seen with Sachkhand Ballan Dera chief Niranjan Dass at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station.

It has been the major demand of the Ravidassia community in Punjab for a direct train service ahead of Guru Ravidas’s 650th Parkash Purab celebrations at his birthplace Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi.

On February 1, Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which it is the largest dera of the Ravidassia community in Punjab.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of national highway projects worth over Rs 3,070 crore.

He inaugurated the 30.9-km-long ‘Package 6’ of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

The section will facilitate easier and faster travel, particularly for heavy vehicles, while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs, officials said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of the 25.2-km-long six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass.

The project will reduce travel distance and time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while also improving connectivity to other major economic centres.