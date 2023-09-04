PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, which designs graphics processing units and application programming interface for data science and high performance computing.

Published: 4th September 2023 10:52 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

“Had an excellent meeting with Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India,” PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting.

