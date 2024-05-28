PM Modi misleading people in name of religion for power: Priyanka Gandhi

Una: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “anti-people”, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said he is misleading people in the name of religion to remain in power.

Addressing an election rally here, she said that PM Modi ignored the people of Himachal and did not even send a penny for the victims of the monsoon disaster that hit the hill state last year.

“Hindu religion has taught us to live an honest life but the BJP is doing politics in the name of religion,” she said and wondered if any religious person will not be moved by the disaster.

The BJP-led Centre neither declared the monsoon calamity a national disaster nor gave any special package to the state, the Congress general secretary said, adding that they tried to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi was referring to the political crisis involving the six Congress rebels who recently joined the BJP.

Six Congress legislators had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections and later joined the party. They are now contesting assembly bypolls on the ticket of the saffron party.

Attacking the Congress rebels, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is good that those preferring money over service have left the Congress party.”

She alleged that the Centre did not release funds deposited under the National Pension Scheme when the Congress government restored the Old Pension Scheme in Himachal, to “make our endeavour unsuccessful”.

She also lashed out at the BJP for allegedly halting the process of giving Rs 1,500 monthly to women.

“Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given her jewellery for the country in time of need and Modi says that the Congress people will steal your mangalsutra,” Priyanka Gandhi said and added that such language does not suit the country’s prime minister.

Modi has started considering himself as God and thinks he would get votes in the name of religion but people will not be misled, she said while addressing twin public rallies in Gagret and Kutlehar in Una district.

Seeking support for Congress nominee from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada and candidates for Gagret and Kutlehar assembly bypolls Rakesh Kalia and Vivek respectively, she said that the BJP is “anti-people in general and anti-youth in particular”.

She also pointed out that the Modi government reduced import duty on American apples, creating problems for the apple growers in the state.

Sharpening her attack on the Modi government, the Congress leader said the BJP-led Centre had no money for the disaster-hit people of Himachal but waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of rich industrialists.

During the worst monsoon disaster in the state last year, people got to see the difference between the Congress and the BJP when every Congress leader and worker was on the ground while the BJP was seen nowhere, she said.

“We work for you, not for power or money and feel that it is our duty,” she added.

She appealed to the people to vote for the party candidates for the Lok Sabha and assembly seats to strengthen the nation.

She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party.

The BJP, on the other hand, has become the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she claimed and asked how it is possible if PM Modi is honest and accused him of taking charity from anti-social and corrupt elements.

The prime minister and other BJP leaders never speak about unemployment and inflation, and the situation is so bad that the number of educated unemployed youth has reached 70 crore, she alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that the Congress has promised to give Rs 8,500 per month to eldest female members of poor families, 50 per cent government jobs to women, and would double the wages of ASHA, Anganwari and mid-day meal workers.

The Congress would scrap the Agniveer scheme after coming to power, bring a law for ensuring MSP (minimum support price) to farmers, set up a permanent commission for giving loans to farmers and provide free medical insurance up to Rs 25 lakh, she promised.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi also held a road show in Brasar to muster support for party candidate Subash Chand from the assembly seat.