PM Modi rattled by INDIA, gave new meaning to NDA as National Defamation Alliance: Jairam

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is rattled by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA and has given a new meaning to NDA as National Defamation Alliance.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is party’s communication incharge said, “It’s clear that the Prime Minister is very rattled by the 26-party INDIA. Not only is he trying to give new life to the almost-dead NDA but has also given it a new meaning through his vile abuses this morning—the National Defamation Alliance.”

He added that, “When he is cornered, this is what Mr. Modi does all the time—deny, divert, distort, deflect and defame.”

It’s clear that the PM is very rattled by the 26-party INDIA. Not only is he trying to give new life to the almost-dead NDA but has also given it a new meaning through his vile abuses this morning—the National Defamation Alliance.



When he is cornered, this is what Mr. Modi does… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2023

The veteran leader’s remarks came after Prime Minister Modi during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting this morning said that the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were created by the British.

Speaking to the media after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that while addressing the MPs in the Parliamentary Party meeting, the Prime Minister said that the name INDIA has a strange coincidence.

“He (Modi) told that Prime Minister Modi said that the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were created by the British,” he said, adding, “The Prime Minister said the Indian Mujahideen was founded by the terrorists and organisation like the Popular Front of India also has INDIA.”

The Prime Minister said that he has not seen such “directionless” Opposition till date, the senior BJP leader quoted Modi as saying, in an apparent reference to Opposition’s ‘INDIA’.