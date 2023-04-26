PM Modi, Shah, Kharge condole demise of Parkash Singh Badal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a host of other leaders condoled the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday.

Badal died late on Tuesday evening. He was 95.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

The Prime Minister added that Badal’s passing away was a personal loss for him.

“I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” he said further.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers.”

Shah added that he was fortunate to meet Parkash Singh Badal on several occasions.

“His unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life and always a delight to listen to. The memories of those meetings will always remain with me,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Parkash Singh Badal ji was a veteran of Indian politics. Although we differed in our ideologies, he earned immense respect among the people of Punjab for his simplicity and loyalty to his cadre, as he served multiple terms as chief minister. Our deepest condolences to his family.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness at Badal’s death.

Describing him as a tall leader of Punjab, Gandhi expressed his condolences to his son Sukhbir Badal and his family.