PM Modi speaks to Kuwait’s Amir, discusses security in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 9, had a telephonic conversation with Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia and stressed the need for de-escalation and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace in the region.

Modi also expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia and reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today with the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability,” the statement said.

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Modi thanked the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait.

The development comes days after an Indian national was killed in an Iranian strike on the Kuwait International Airport on June 3. The attack came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.