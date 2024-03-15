PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today evening

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday evening and address BJP rallies in other Telangana districts on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi’s roadshow will be held from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri this evening.

On March 16, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, followed by another public meeting in Jagityal on March 18.

PM Modi to arrive at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport

PM Modi is going to arrive at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on a special plane at around 5 pm.

Then, he will hold an hour-long roadshow commencing in Mirjaguda and concluding in Malkajgiri.

In view of the roadshow, there will be traffic curbs from 4:40 pm to 7 pm in various places in Hyderabad.

He will depart to Nagarkurnool on Saturday

After staying a night in Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, PM Modi will depart to Nagarkurnool on Saturday. In the district, he will address a public meeting.

On March 18, he will hold another public meeting in Jagityal.

The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south.

The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is leaving no stone unturned to increase its tally.