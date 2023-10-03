PM Modi trying to make KCR win in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy, addressing the media at the TPCC headquarters in Hyderabad, said on Monday that the people of Telangana are disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had made multiple promises previously that have not been fulfilled yet.

The TPCC Chief said, “The people are disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana. The PM did not give any assurance to the people of Telangana during the partition and did not fulfil the promises given…”

“…Instead of announcing the national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project, the Turmeric Board was announced as it was giving something new…There was nothing useful, and the meeting was held only to perform bhajans and praises…Modi had made many promises earlier that have not been fulfilled,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said that the prime minister did not implement the decisions taken during the UPA regime, further raising the question of whether the promises given to the people by the previous government be discontinued.

“PM Modi was against Telangana, and bringing him here is an insult to the people as he believes that the process followed for the formation of Telangana was wrong. PM Modi discriminates against Telangana,” said Reddy.

“I demand that DK Aruna and Kishan Reddy apologize for PM Modi’s visit. Congress strongly condemns his visit as he opposed the formation of Telangana state and was not ready to give funds for the development of Telangana. We do not want anything to do with him. The tourist came and now the tourist has gone,” he added.

Reddy further mentioned that we had hoped that steps would be taken to provide employment opportunities to Telangana, that the ITIR corridor would be restored and that the Bayyaram steel plant would be implemented along with the partition guarantees but the PM did not mention any of these points.

Turmeric Board and Tribal University assurances were given in the past, he added.

Reddy further said, “Modi talked about family rule but he didn’t talk about family robbery.

Why did Modi not promise to investigate the scams of the K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) family…Why Modi did not promise the people that he would put out the KCR’s family corruption. Modi’s tours are to split the anti-government vote. They are trying to split votes where Congress is strong and Modi is indirectly helping to give victory to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).”

Reacting to PM Modi’s family rule comment, the Congress leader said, “Narendra Modi keeps talking about our family. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and all have given their lives for this country. Neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi have taken up any position while the Congress was in power…”

Citing the examples of Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh and their respective sons, Reddy further alleged that the BJP is itself a family and has no right to raise questions on Congress.

He further alleged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and BRS are like two eyes of PM Modi and that is why he did not speak about them during his visit.

“…BJP is taking protection money from BRS. Modi is trying to make KCR win in Telangana…” said Reddy.

The TPCC president also lashed out at KT Rama Rao (KTR) for making comments at the Congress and said, “KTR is a donkey.

There is no point in talking about the donkey. Let the CM speak and I will reply.”

Further commenting on KTR’s claim of tax collection irregularity in Karnataka, Reddy said, “Telangana society does not trust and has not forgiven KCR. Suppose KTR doubts the tax collections or extra charges of the Karnataka government and if he writes a letter for investigation, I will demand the Karnataka government to accept it and conduct an investigation.”

“I am writing a letter to inquire about the collections being made by the Telangana government. Will it be accepted and investigated,” he added.

Reddy also criticized KTR for using late NTR’s name for the sake of votes and said, “BRS is trying to win votes in the name of NTR. KTR does not deserve to be compared with NTR’s name.

“No one in BRS has the right to compare with NTR,” said the TPCC president.