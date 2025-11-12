PM Modi visits Delhi blast survivors at LNJP Hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Delhi blast survivors
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast that happened earlier this week.

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.

