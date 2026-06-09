PM Modi’s historic New Zealand visit expected in July

Preparations are gathering pace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first official visit to New Zealand, expected in July 2026. The visit is being hailed as a landmark occasion, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, following the visit of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1986.

Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to arrive in Auckland on or around July 11, 2026, for a two-day state visit, expected to follow engagements in Indonesia before continuing to Australia. While neither the Indian nor New Zealand governments have formally announced the dates, excitement is steadily building across New Zealand’s Indian community.

A major public reception, being planned under the banner “Kia Ora Modi”, is expected to become one of the largest Indian diaspora gatherings ever held in New Zealand. Auckland’s Spark Arena and Eden Park are understood to be under consideration as potential venues, with organisers preparing for attendance that could exceed 13,000 to 20,000 people.

Sources indicate that Indian diplomatic officials have already visited potential venues to assess logistical arrangements. Spark Arena, New Zealand’s largest indoor entertainment venue, can accommodate more than 13,000 people, while Eden Park remains a strong alternative should demand exceed available capacity.

Entry to the event is expected to be managed through an invitation and registration system, with an online portal likely to be launched once official confirmation of the visit is announced.

Earlier this month, information and planning sessions were reportedly held by India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and Auckland-based Consul General Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi with representatives from Indian diaspora organisations across the country. The meetings focused on community participation and preparations for what many leaders are describing as a once-in-a-generation occasion.

Alongside the community reception, Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate in a series of official engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Recent discussions between New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay and India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted growing cooperation in trade, investment, and economic development, with both sides working to finalise a number of initiatives ahead of the visit.

Proposed cultural engagements may include visits to significant community landmarks such as the Swaminarayan Temple in Papatoetoe and interactions with Māori representatives, reflecting the importance of cultural and people-to-people connections in the growing India–New Zealand partnership.

The visit comes at a time of expanding economic ties between the two nations and is expected to further strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations. Community organisations across New Zealand have already begun coordinating activities and volunteer efforts, with many describing the upcoming visit as a proud and historic milestone for Kiwi Indians.

While official details remain subject to confirmation, anticipation continues to build for what is expected to be one of the most significant diplomatic and community events in New Zealand’s recent history.