PM Modi’s Telangana visit: CS asks officials to make foolproof arrangements

The chief secretary presided over a high-level meeting and took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the high-profile visit.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @narendramodi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_26_2023_000303B)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on September 29, Friday, instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements in close coordination with line departments for the ensuing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd October to Nizamabad.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 800 MW Ramagundam NTPC Project virtually.

The chief secretary directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements as per the blue book. Similarly, the fire, health, electricity, R&B, and other departments were also instructed to make elaborate arrangements.

The Collector and SP of Nizamabad were told to work in close coordination for the public meeting which will be held at Giriraj College, Nizamabad.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Energy Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Additional DG Swati Lakra, GAD Secretary Sheshadri, Roads and Buildings Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Medical & Health Secretary Rizvi, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, I&PR Special Commissioner Ashok Reddy, Police, NTPC, BSNL, Fire and Aviation Department officials attended the meeting.

