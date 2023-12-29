Police attach property of Umesh Pal murder accused

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have attached assets of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Mohd Armaan a.k.a Armaan Bihari, wanted in murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

Mohd Armaan, since the murders on February 24, is carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The action was taken on Thursday under section 83 of the CrPC, police officials said.

Mohd Armaan is among the assailants involved in sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. In the CCTV footages that went viral, he was seen reaching the spot on a bike with Guddu Muslim riding pillion. He can be seen firing shots at Umesh Pal’s car while one of his police guards was inside the vehicle. Mohd Armaan then fled on his bike with Guddu Muslim.

Since then, he is absconding. A notice under section 82 of CrPC was pasted at his home in Civil Lines. His family members also fled after locking the house.

On Thursday, ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar and SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya reached Mohd Armaan ‘s home and broke the locks. The household goods worth several lakhs were taken away by the police amidst beating of drums.

ACP Varun Kumar said that the action has been taken on instructions of the court. Despite serving of notice under section 82 of CrPC, Armaan failed to appear before the court, he added.

Police officials said that Armaan has past criminal records and has cases registered against him at different police stations of the city including one case of Arms Act registered at Civil Lines police station.

Mohd Armaan came in contact with Atiq’s gang through one of slain former MP’s henchman Mohd Ashiq Malli.

Originally hailing from Bihar, Mohd Armaan and his family was living in Civil Lines area of Prayagraj for the past several years. Armaan also used to run an eatery kiosk close to his house. However, he was an active member of Atiq’s gang.