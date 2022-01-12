Police commissioner visits under construction command control centre

Hyderabad: Police commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand on Wednesday made a detailed visit and reviewed the under construction Police Command Control Centre coming up in Banjara Hills.

The 20 floored structures are coming up as a crisis management center too, apart from operating as a command control center of Hyderabad city.

During his visit, the officials from R&B and along with contractor Shapoorji Vallabhjee Company’s representatives were also present. They explained on maps the entire plan of the 4 towered building.

Later the police commissioner inspected the security areas, parking in two floors, the meeting halls and auditoriums, the police commissioner’s office and those of all the wings of city police.The officials presented a power point presentation and apprised the progress of works and the pending ones.

CV Anand enquired about the reasons about the various reasons for delay in the completion of the project and he decided to have a meeting with the various vendors engaged by the agency for execution of various aspects of the projects. Hyderabad police commissioner had asked the officials and the contractors to keep the building ready for inauguration by the Chief Minister by March 31.

During the visit, CV Anand said that the Command Control Center will be the third eye for the city of Hyderabad in the near future, the first of its kind in the country and the only such Command Control Center in Singapore and New York.