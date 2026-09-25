Police constable helps pregnant woman reach hospital in Old City

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, a police constable helped a pregnant woman reach the hospital in Hyderabad’s Old City on Friday, September 25, after the latter could not find a cab due to Ganesh immersion.

The woman had to reach Asra Hospital for a check-up; however, she wasn’t able to book a cab due to heavy barricading on the Shahali Banda X Roads.

In a heartwrming gesture, a police constable helped a pregnant woman reach thehospital in Hyderabad's Old City on Friday, September 25, after the latter could not find cab due to Ganesh immerssion.



The woman had to reach Asra Hospital for check up, however she wasn't able to… pic.twitter.com/bj5KbGZnrN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 25, 2026

Upon noticing her, Detective Inspector Dasru Nayak and Constable Rajitha of the Hussaini Alam Police Station took her to the hospital in their patrol vehicle.

In a video shared online, Rajitha is seen helping the pregnant woman board the car.