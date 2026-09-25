Police constable helps pregnant woman reach hospital in Old City

The woman had to reach Asra Hospital for a checkup; however, she wasn't able to book a cab due to heavy barricading on the Shahali Banda X Roads.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Police constable helps pregnant woman reach hospital in Old City
Hyderabad Police Constable helps a pregnant woman

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, a police constable helped a pregnant woman reach the hospital in Hyderabad’s Old City on Friday, September 25, after the latter could not find a cab due to Ganesh immersion.

The woman had to reach Asra Hospital for a check-up; however, she wasn’t able to book a cab due to heavy barricading on the Shahali Banda X Roads.

Upon noticing her, Detective Inspector Dasru Nayak and Constable Rajitha of the Hussaini Alam Police Station took her to the hospital in their patrol vehicle.

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In a video shared online, Rajitha is seen helping the pregnant woman board the car.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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