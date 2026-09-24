Police SI dies after bike hits him at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Police Sub-Inspector Venkanna died after an unidentified motorcycle hit him at Tank Bund in Hyderabad during the Vinayaka immersion procession.

Venkanna was deployed for duty during the immersion procession. He was crossing the road when the motorcycle struck him. After the accident, the rider fled from the spot.

The Sub-Inspector suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and launched a search for the motorcyclist.

The incident occurred while police personnel were deployed at Tank Bund for security and arrangements during the Vinayaka immersion procession.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar wrote on his X handle, “It is extremely heartbreaking and unfortunate that SI K. Venkanna from Kothagudem 2-Town, who was severely injured in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle while performing duties on NTR Marg as part of the Ganesh immersion security arrangements, has passed away while undergoing treatment.”

He also wrote, “In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members of Venkanna garu, and we will stand by that family in every possible way.”

“We will take strict legal action against the accused who caused this tragedy by driving the vehicle irresponsibly”, he added.