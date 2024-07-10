Policeman found murdered in J-K’s Reasi; accused arrested

The official said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

JK Police murdered-accused held

Jammu: A policeman was found murdered near an industrial area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was arrested within an hour of the crime while he was trying to flee the district, a police spokesperson said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not known immediately and further investigation is on.

Zahoor Ahmed (35), a resident of the Mari village who was posted in the Kishtwar district, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in his on-the-spot death.

The body of the deceased was found lying near an industrial area at Kattal Gran Morh around 2.40 pm and subsequently shifted to the Reasi district hospital for postmortem, the spokesperson said.

Taking a note of gravity of the offence, Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma immediately formed different teams to nab the accused involved in the crime.

“After extensive and dedicated efforts, police successfully apprehended the accused Shakoor Ahmed alias “Shoki” within an hour. He was fleeing outside the district after committing the crime,” the spokesperson said.

