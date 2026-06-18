Ponnam aid for RTC employee’s family, announces 11 pc fitment

Hyderabad: The family of 50-year-old K Shankar Goud, the TGSRTC employee who died by suicide during a corporation employees’ strike on April 23, will receive a Rs 1 crore cheque as contributions from his colleagues, who remember his supreme sacrifice.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Thursday, June 18, directed officials to ensure a job for Goud’s family member and expedite the allotment of an Indiramma House.

Shankar Goud is survived by his son Hemanth, daughter Shamili, and his wife Hemalatha, a person with disability. The family has been facing financial difficulties and has been living in a rented house.

Shankar Goud

On April 22, TGSRTC launched an indefinite strike after talks between the government and workers to address long-standing demands related to service conditions and welfare failed.

Goud set himself on fire at the Narsampet bus station where he worked. He died two days later.

Apart from the Telangana government’s Rs 10 lakh ex gratia, TGSRTC workers donated from their month’s salary to Goud’s family.

Ponnam also announced that the 11 per cent fitment related to RPS-2021, as promised by the state government during the TGSRTC sammelan (conference), will be implemented from July 1. “Elections for TGSRTC recognised unions will be conducted soon,” he said.

He also said that 1,137 compassionate appointments were made under the Bread Winner Scheme and Medical Invalidation, among which were 888 conductors, 10 drivers, 43 workers, and 196 constables.

The minister reviewed pending service matters, stating that 244 of the 490 employees removed from service had already been reinstated, while the remaining cases would be examined expeditiously. He also sought a comprehensive report on the 1,050 electric buses currently operating in the state, including route-wise profit and loss.

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New bus stations and ongoing works

Ponnam ordered the speedy completion of Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli Bus Depot and Mulugu Bus Station. “Foundation stones for Vemulawada and Kathlapur bus stations will be laid within a week,” he assured.

He reviewed the restoration works of Munugodu, Chandur, and Marriguda bus stations and the site inspection of Nampally bus station. He directed the officials to expedite the Madhira bus station works and prepare plans so that the foundation stone for the bus station could be laid by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit soon.

The minister also suggested conducting foundation stone-laying ceremonies soon for the Huzurnagar, Kodad and Nagarkurnool bus stations. He directed officials to visit the bus stations at Mancherial, Chennur, Medak, Bellampalli, Parkal, Mulkanur, Dharmapuri and Makthal and submit reports on their construction and renovation requirements.