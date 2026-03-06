Ponnam launches e-waste centre, Mirror Library in Hyderabad under 99-day plan

E-waste recycling centre, Hyderabad’s first mirror library and women-run Indira Mahila Shakti canteen inaugurated under the 99-day development plan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2026 11:42 am IST
Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar
Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday, M launched several development initiatives at Chacha Nehru Park in Hyderabad’s Masab Tank as part of the district’s Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika 99-day action programme.

E-Waste Collection Centre inaugurated

The minister inaugurated an e-waste collection centre managed by Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He urged residents to bring unused or damaged electronic items such as televisions, refrigerators, computers and laptops to the centre for proper recycling instead of storing them at home.

The initiative aims to promote environmental protection and responsible waste management.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Hyderabad’s first Mirror library

Ponnam Prabhakar also inaugurated Hyderabad’s first Mirror Library, built on a 1,500-square-yard site in Chacha Nehru Park. The facility is expected to benefit local residents by encouraging reading and community learning.

A special centre has also been set up where citizens can donate books to expand the library’s collection.

Women-Centric welfare initiatives

The minister launched the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen, which will be operated by women’s self-help groups to provide affordable food while creating employment opportunities. He also distributed Rs 35 crore in interest-free loans to women’s groups to support self-employment.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Addressing women’s groups, Ponnam Prabhakar said that under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is implementing a 99-day development programme across 12,000 villages, wards and municipalities.

The event was attended by MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Balmuri Venkat, GHMC chief RV Karnan and other officials.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2026 11:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button