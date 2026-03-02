99-day People’s Governance Progress Plan to be implemented in GHMC

Hyderabad: The 99-day programme titled “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” will be implemented within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department and GHMC officer.

The Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika essentially means People’s Governance Progress Plan.

Chairing the first GHMC Corporation meeting held at the GHMC head office on Monday, March 2, Ranjan directed officials to ensure effective monitoring and ground-level execution of the programme to be conducted from March 6 to June 12.

The Corporation approved 30 agenda items that were earlier resolved by the GHMC Standing Committee.

Programme to have a thematic weekly focus

The 14-week programme will feature a different theme each week. It will begin with a focus on sanitation, followed by topics such as education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, youth development, and the environment.

Officials were instructed to prioritise the clearance of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), impose penalties on habitual offenders dumping waste, undertake e-waste collection drives, remove garbage from lakes and water bodies with the support of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers during the sanitation week. They were asked to promote textile waste collection as well.

A week dedicated to youth will focus on skill development initiatives and anti-drug awareness campaigns.

Ranjan instructed officials to put together an internal action plan for systematic implementation of the 99-day programme and emphasised close monitoring by senior officers to ensure an effective outcome.

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) would complete within two days the process of distributing GHMC’s assets and liabilities among the three Corporations and submit a report, he added.

Key decisions approved by GHMC

The corporation approved a road development plan for the construction of a left-arm down ramp from the Owaisi Junction Flyover towards Santosh Nagar, including the acquisition of seven properties.

It revised the road development plan for a four-lane unidirectional road at Rasoolpura Junction, including the acquisition of 26 properties.

It okayed the construction of a multi-level parking complex near Chowmahalla Palace, Khilwat, under the Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The GHMC approved the construction of flyovers and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanal Nagar junctions, including the acquisition of 106 properties and Master Plan modifications.

It provided administrative approval for the construction of a parallel ROB at Falaknuma, restoration works to the Fatehnagar flyover, and accepted an agreement with Osmania University for the implementation of the ATSC system.

The GHMC officials ratified e-procurement tenders for sanitation and upkeep of tourist places in Khairatabad Zone, a land exchange proposal in Jubilee Hills, and the renaming of “NBT Nagar Sports Complex” to “NBT Nagar Convention Hall.”

It approved an additional equivalent land exchange proposal in Jubilee Hills, the development of greenery at the GHMC Head Office, and registration permission for 333.51 square yards of land in Malakpet to the highest bidder.

The Corporation also looked over the comprehensive storm water drain and sewerage network for the Sanathnagar–Fatehnagar area and filling up of Town Planning Supervisor posts.

It approved the exemption from roster implementation in the allotment of Begum Bazaar fish market shops, to be leased through tender-cum-auction exclusively to Gangaputra fishermen.

It granted permission to register for a municipal quarter in Malakpet and issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of a 50-bedded Community Health Centre at SRT Colony, Yakutpura.

It approved an NOC for allotment of 233.73 sq yards of government land near Café Bahar, Hyderguda, through the Revenue Department.

Bathukammakunta Park was renamed to “V Hanumantha Rao Bathukamma Kunta.”

It also confirmed the remodelling of Afzal Sagar Nala and drain widening from Chatrinaka to Talabkatta.

GHMC approved the construction of a box drain from Shivaji Nagar to Chatrinaka X Road and administrative approval for CRMP Phase-II road development works.

Recommendation to the Government for the installation of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Barkatpura Junction.

Proposal to the Government for the construction of a six-lane grade separator at Mailardevpally–Shamshabad Road–Katedan junctions.

Revised proposal for the construction of Patigadda ROB, flyover and underpass works at NFCL and TV9 junctions.

Allocation of Rs 500 crore each to Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporations and temporary routing of receipts and expenditure of GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporations through the GHMC General Fund account.