Popular cities people want to ‘move to’; Dubai tops list

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been named the most preferred destination for people around the world to move to, according to a study by Remitly, an American online remittance service.

The study is based on Google search data from October 2022 to September 2023 in 164 countries and examined search volumes for the phrase “move to [city]”.

“Move to Dubai” was the most searched entry of its kind in 60 countries, including the US, UK, and Australia.

Dubai was chosen over Miami, Paris, and New York as the next three cities on the list.

Dubai’s top ranking is attributed to its diverse job opportunities, growing infrastructure, excellent healthcare and education, and potential elimination of income tax.

Remitly said, “Dubai is clearly viewed around the world as an incredibly desirable place to live with its population having risen by almost 100,000 during the 12-month period between 2022 and 2023. For anyone wanting a fresh start in a new city where it’s easy to meet and make friends from all corners of the world, Dubai appears to be the ideal relocation destination.”

“However, those in the UAE themselves were found to be angling for a move to Singapore, another city featuring in our top ten list and known for its varied community of expats, and vast array of job opportunities,” it added further.

Here is list of top ten most popular cities for moving abroad