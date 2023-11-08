RnB singer Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi: American RnB singer Chris Brown is all set to perform at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The singer will grace the stage at Etihad Park on Friday, November 24 as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

In a Instagram post, Yasalam After-Race revealed a conversation with someone with the initials CB. The message from CB read: “Ayo. See you at Yasalam?” to which Yasalam replied: “Can’t wait to be with You.”

Brown will perform his chart-toppers like With You, No Air with Jordin Sparks, Forever, and Look at Me Now.

He will be among global stars like Shania Twain, Tiësto, Ava Max, country pop icon, and Hall of Fame Rock & Roll group Foo Fighters as the headline performers at the race.

Brown, a globally successful artist, has sold over 217 million records and has received numerous accolades such as Billboard Music, Grammy, and BET Awards.

In 2005, the singer gained fame with his debut single, Run It!, which topped charts in the US and UK.