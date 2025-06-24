Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri seems to be winning at everything, be it films or fame. After bagging Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit by replacing none other than Deepika Padukone, Triptii’s professional graph is on a serious upward swing. And so is her lavish lifestyle, which has now become a talking point among fans and paparazzi alike.

From Rs 40 Lakhs To Rs 4 Crore!

The Animal star’s journey is the stuff dreams are made of. From being an outsider to now one of the most in-demand actresses, Triptii’s rise has been rapid. Her remuneration has seen a massive leap, from charging Rs 40 lakhs per film to now reportedly demanding Rs 4 crore per project.

Triptii Dimri’s Range Rover

Recently, Triptii was spotted stepping out of her brand new blue Porsche, a luxury car that comes with a price tag of over Rs 2 crore.

And now, she’s been seen cruising around in a blue Range Rover Sport, a model launched in India in 2018. The price for this luxury SUV today in India starts at Rs 1.45 crore, and the top-end version goes up to Rs 2.95 crore.

For those who’ve followed her journey, this is a big glow-up, considering the actress previously drove a humble Renault Duster.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movies

Triptii is building a strong acting portfolio. From Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to Bad Newz, she has consistently proved her versatility.

And her upcoming slate is just as exciting. She’s doing Dhadak 2, an Imtiaz Ali film with Fahadh Faasil, a Vishal Bhardwaj project alongside Shahid Kapoor, and even a female-centric film with Madhuri Dixit.