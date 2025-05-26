Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, a true outsider with no connections to the film industry, has had a meteoric rise to stardom. Today, she stands tall as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. In a short span of time, she has not only carved a strong presence in Bollywood but has also built an impressive fortune with her net worth now estimated at around Rs 30 crores.

And like many stars, Triptii doesn’t shy away from spending on the things she loves.

The actress is making headlines by adding a stunning new set of wheels to her garage, a swanky blue Porsche 911 Carrera. She was spotted cruising in her luxurious new ride, which, according to various automobile portals, comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 2.11 crore. Watch her latest video below.

Triptii Dimri’s Car Collection 2025

Porsche 911 Carrera

Range Rover Sport

Renault Duster

With her growing stardom and wealth, it’s safe to say Triptii’s collection will only expand in the coming years.

More about the actress and her journey in Bollywood

Triptii Dimri’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. She gained attention with her bold decision to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Animal, a role that transformed her into the nation’s crush overnight. While she had already showcased her acting chops in films like Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) both directed by Anvita Dutt, it was Animal in 2023 that became the turning point in her career.

Triptii made her acting debut in Mom (2017) and landed her first lead role in Laila Majnu (2018). Following her critical acclaim in OTT releases, she continued her momentum with comedy films like Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024.

Triptii Dimri signs Spirit with Prabhas

On the professional front, the actress is all set to collaborate once again with Sandeep Vanga in his upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas. She has replaced Deepika Padukone as latter was dropped due to ‘unprofessional demands’.

On Saturday, Sandeep took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Triptii will be the female lead in Spirit. He wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii also shared the post on Instagram, writing, “Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”