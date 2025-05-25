Triptii Dimri replaces top Bollywood star in major new project

Triptii will be replacing Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for Spirit, recently, reports surfaced that Deepika has backed out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri (Instagram)
Triptii Dimri

Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri is on cloud nine as she has once again joined forces with ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for her next. The diva has been roped in for the filmmaker’s much-anticipated flick “Spirit”.

Sharing one of the biggest professional updates in her career to date, Triptii wrote on her Instagram handle, “Still sinking in….So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

The ‘Bulbbul’ actress will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in this ambitious project. “Spirit” will mark Triptii’s first professional association with the ‘Baahubali’ actor.

Triptii will be replacing Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for “Spirit”. Recently, reports surfaced that Deepika has backed out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next.

While the reason for her exit is not known, if the reports are to be believed, the director was discouraged by the long list of demands from the diva, which reportedly included limited working hours, a significant paycheck, and a share in the film’s profits.

“Spirit” was supposed to be Deepika’s second collaboration with Prabhas after “Kalki 2898 AD” last year.

Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Bhadrakali Pictures, Prabhas is expected to play a fierce and intense cop in “Spirit”.

Presently in the pre-production stage, the movie is likely to go on floors in 2025.

Up next, Triptii will be seen in Shazia Iqbal’s “Dhadak 2”, where she will be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the movie is an official sequel to the 2018 hit “Dhadak”, which marked the debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Furthermore, Triptii has an exciting lineup with promising projects such as “Arjun Ustara”, alongside Shahid Kapoor, “Ma Behan” with Madhuri Dixit, “Animal Park”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and an untitled movie starring ‘KGF’ star Yash.

