Power line snaps, train services hit near Kazipet station

Kazipet: Train services were hit for about an hour near Kazipet railway station on Saturday, August 8, when an overhead power line snapped. This disrupted the movement of many express and goods trains, said DC.

Train movements had to be suspended in the affected section as a precautionary measure. Several express and goods trains were detained at different locations, leaving passengers waiting inside the trains.

Maintenance staff rushed to take up repair work and managed to restore the power supply in about an hour.

Authorities cleared the section for train movement after checks. The stalled trains subsequently resumed their journeys.

Officials confirmed that the services were restored after the line was repaired.