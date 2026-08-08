Power line snaps, train services hit near Kazipet station

Train movements had to be suspended in the affected section as a precautionary measure. Several express and goods trains were detained at different locations, leaving passengers waiting inside the trains.

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Electric train on railway tracks in an urban setting with buildings and station platform.
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Kazipet: Train services were hit for about an hour near Kazipet railway station on Saturday, August 8, when an overhead power line snapped. This disrupted the movement of many express and goods trains, said DC.

Train movements had to be suspended in the affected section as a precautionary measure. Several express and goods trains were detained at different locations, leaving passengers waiting inside the trains.

Maintenance staff rushed to take up repair work and managed to restore the power supply in about an hour.

Subhan Bakery

Authorities cleared the section for train movement after checks. The stalled trains subsequently resumed their journeys.

Officials confirmed that the services were restored after the line was repaired.

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