Prabhas birthday: Fans block roads in Madhapur, videos viral

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the pan-India superstar, is celebrating his birthday today, October 23. What should have been a joyful celebration turned chaotic when a large crowd of fans gathered outside his house in Hyderabad.

Fans Gather to Celebrate Prabhas’ Birthday

Prabhas has a massive fan following, and his birthdays are always a big event like festival. This year, many fans wanted to wish him at midnight in person. A large group gathered outside his residence, hoping to see him and offer birthday wishes.

As more fans arrived, some tried to enter Prabhas’ house, which led to a clash with the police. Anticipating the large turnout, the police had blocked access to his home to maintain order. However, fans were unhappy and argued with the officers.

Determined to meet the actor, the crowd refused to leave and staged a sit-in protest on the road, demanding a chance to see Prabhas. The videos are going viral all over social media platforms.

The police had to step in to disperse the crowd and restore order. After some difficulty, they managed to clear the area, though the fans’ determination highlighted their deep love for Prabhas.

Prabhas’ fans are eagerly waiting for updates on his upcoming films, including Salaar 2, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD 2.